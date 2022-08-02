Koffee With Karan 7: Koffee With Karan Season 7’s fifth episode will have celebrity guests Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan as they come to promote their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The new season of Koffee With Karan has been unraveling the fun, candid sides of celebrities to date. For all those who don’t know Kareena is now back for her seventh stint. The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films.Also Read - Justin Bieber's Unbelievable Reaction to Indian Man Playing Dhol at Jagran Cracks up The Internet - Watch Viral Video

The much-speculated equation of Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. Aamir joked with Karan and schooled him for discussing everyone ones’ sex life on the show. “Why do you discuss everyone’s sex lives?” Khan also said candidly, “Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries”. Also Read - Kannada Actor Chandan Kumar Assaulted by Technicians on 'Srimathi Srinivas' Set, Watch Viral Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan points out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers on celebrities secrets, leg-pulling and a lot of fun. Also Read - Jodhpur High Court Dispose Of Case Against Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya And KL Rahul For Controversial Comments On Koffee With Karan

Watch the promo of Kareena and Aamir’s stint on Koffee with Karan 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)



Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream on Thursday, 7 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.