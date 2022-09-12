Koffee with Karan 7’s upcoming episode’s promo is out where the audience will see Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan gracing the couch. The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 with Anil and Varun will be high on energy, love, and laughter. The episode’s promo begins with Karan Johar asking Anil Kapoor to list three things that make him feel younger and AK’s reply will make you go crazy. The actor replied “Sex, sex, sex”. Soon after Anil’s statement, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar burst into laughter. Then to control the damage, Anil said cleverly, “This is all scripted.”Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says 'Ayan Mukerji Burned 600 Crore to Ashes,' Makes Abrupt Claims About Brahmastra

Not only this, the promo of Koffee with Karan 7 also shows Karan asking Varun, which of the two actresses, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, he would like to work with, to which Varun responds, "I always get told that I look like a kid…'.

Watch the promo of Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode.

