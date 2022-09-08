Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode featuring the trio Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is out. The show’s first-ever trio has turned up the heat on the couch with wholesome friendships and some unproblematic, fun humour. Not to miss Ishaan and Siddhant’s bromance. In the episode, there’s a lot that was shared – Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s breakup and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Amidst all this, what caught our attention was when Ishaan Khatter spilled the beans about his past relationship with Ananya Panday and revealed the reason behind it.Also Read - Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot Special Sequence Together For Tiger 3 This Month- Deets Inside

When Karan asked Ishaan about his breakup with Ananya Panday. He said, "You broke up with Ananya?" To this, Ishaan gave a witty reply, "Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently." Also, Ishaan slammed Karan by saying that "In her episode, you were being mean to her. You were drilling and grilling". Ishaan also shared that he hopes to continue his friendship with Ananya. He told Karan, "Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Also, in the rapid-fire round, when Ishaan was asked what was one of the worst things he did as a boyfriend. Ishaan said, 'When I was upset, I didn't answer her call for two weeks'. But wait till you hear what she did…" Karan stopped Ishaan and didn't let him say 'We don't want to go there'. Then Karan warned Ishaan, 'That is what happens when you don't answer the phone, Ishaan. Know that for future". Well, we got the hint there and this might be the reason behind Ishaan and Ananya's breakup.