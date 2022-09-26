Koffee With Karan Season 7: After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family, and marriage, Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 turns the tables in its finale episode – the awards. The 13th episode will feature influencers and comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM as judges to decide the best of the best from this season. Karan shared a promo on his social handles and captioned it as, “It’s the award season and a very special jury takes the couch this episode to decide the best of the best from this season!🔥 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 13 streaming this Thursday 12 am only on Disney+ Hotstar.”Also Read - Chunky Panday's 60th: Star Kids Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor And Navya Naveli Nanda Attend Birthday Bash - Check Viral Pics

MEET KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 7’S INFLUENCER GUESTS

Four special guests from the influencer universe take over the conversation as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, invites social media sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the couch. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season. Also Read - Rana Daggubati, Kajol, Karan Johar to Feature in New Discovery Series 'The Journey of India'

For 7 seasons, the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar has been quizzing guests on his couch about their love lives and love interests before the camera. With the promise of manifestation, he has even made stars confess on the couch. But, when the tables turn and the finale episode’s guests ask him the same, he finally experiences his own medicine. As Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait and Niharika NM, collectively ask him about who his ex was? is he famous? is he someone they know? Also Read - 'Ananya Panday Dated Two Boys...': Karan Johar Stuns Bhavana Pandey on Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar couldn’t stop himself from saying, “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!” However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.

KWK7 episode 13 will stream on September 29th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.