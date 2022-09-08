Ishaan Khatter Hints at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Relationship Status: Ishaan Khatter appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 along with his Bhoot Police co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While Ishaan had made his Koffee debut last year along with his brother Shahid Kapoor, this was the first experience for Siddhant. As usual, there were many revelations and confessions on the celeb chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. When quizzed about his relationship status Siddhant said that he was single. However, Ishaan Khatter hinted at his dating rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli. Ishaan kept teasing Siddhant by mentioning ‘Ananda’ on the show.Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif REVEALS What Attracted Her The Most About Vicky Kaushal And How it Started

SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI SAYS HE IS SINGLE

KJo asked Siddhant about his relationship status and the latter replied, "Right now my work is the…" Ishaan was quick to interrupt and told Karan, "Ask him Ananda question." Siddhant however, smartly dodged the question and said, "No, no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single. I'm so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited for Katrina's wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters."

Apart from Bhoot Police, Siddhant will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where he reunites with his Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday and The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav. Ishaan is all geared up for his upcoming war-drama Pippa. Katrina is set to perform some high-octane action once again in YRF's Tiger-3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

