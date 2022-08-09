Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Get ready for a new episode of Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan featuring the Kapoor cousins- Sonam & Arjun Kapoor. The much-awaited promo from KJO’s chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally out and looks no less than a fun episode. The promo begins with Karan introducing Sonam and Arjun and saying, “Oh my god, I have S-N-M on the couch.” Sharing the Arjun and Sonam’s promo video, Karan Johar captioned it: “This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.”Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Talks About Arjun Kapoor 'Sleeping' With Her Friends On Karan Johar's Show

On the show, Arjun Kapoor was asked how he has saved the contact of girlfriend Malaika Arora on his phone, to which he replied that it’s Malaika only because he likes her name.

When Sonam Kapoor was asked who does she think is the "man of the moment," she said, "Ranbir is the best because I see him everywhere. He is promoting Ayan's (Mukerji) film." When KJo asked her if she knew what it is called, she said, "Shiva number 1."

On hearing Sonam’s reply, Karan starts laughing and Arjun is heard saying ‘you’re the best ya Sonam” as he covers his face smiling. So far the celebs who graced Karan Johar’s couch are- Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda.