Koffee With Karan 7: Koffee With Karan 7 finale episode ended with the much-awaited 'awards show'. The thirteenth episode of the celeb chat show had social media influencers and comedians, Niharika NM, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait as jury. Karan Johar was quizzed over several controversies pertaining to the show. The most talked about topic of debate has been Karan Johar constantly bringing up Alia Bhatt's name in every interaction. Also, the netizens outrage over him being partial to Janhvi Kapoor and bullying Sara Ali Khan was also discussed in the finale episode. KJo however denied being partial to Janhvi as he broke his silence on the issue for the first time.

KARAN JOHAR GRILLED BY KOFFEE AWARDS JURY

The chat show host was grilled by the jury this time around over the allegations by netizens. Niharika said that Karan called Janhvi 'hot' while he grilled Sara about coming from a broken home. Danish added, "As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would've cried. That poor girl was so strong." Kusha further told, "And there were comments made about who's hotter, who's frugal with money, who's going to get the next Dharma project."

KARAN JOHAR REVEALS ABOUT TECHNICAL GLITCH IN THE SARA-JANHVI EPISODE

KJo clarified the whole issue and stated, "I love Sara, she's also working with us—two feature films. We started our season shooting the Sara-Janhvi episode. He revealed there was a technical error after the rapid fire round which showed Janhvi as the winner. Janhvi was so happy, and five minutes later we had to say it was a mistake. I felt so guilty that I started calling her hot, and that entire part was cut, and it came across that I was just being partial."

