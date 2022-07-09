Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 is back with one of the most talked about episodes featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy to Ranveer imitating several Bollywood actors from Greek God Hrithik Roshan to national heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the supremely talented Varun Dhawan. Ranveer, known for his brilliant acting abilities also mimicked none other than Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Aamir, now it is believed will soon grace the couch in KJo’s celeb chat show’s seventh season. Karan, recently during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama did confirm that Aamir will appear in Koffee With Karan 7. Aamir has been a guest in Koffee With Karan‘s previous seasons thrice. Aamir came to KJo’s show once with his ex-wife and business partner Kiaran Rao, a solo appearance and thirdly with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wraps Up 'Heart Of Stone', Shares Pics With Gal Gadot & Other Crew Members, Mom-To-Be Excited To Return Home Now- Check Out Her Post

KJo Confirms Aamir Being a Guest in New Season

Karan when asked about the same during the Bollywood Hungama interview told, “Well, Aamir, yes. Shah Rukh, I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan. So I know he is not doing much, not facing any media right now and that’s the best decision for him because when Pathaan does come, it’s going to be a tsunami at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has kept people waiting and desired and the more they wait, the more they will really give back in terms of love, to I believe the biggest star of our country.” Also Read - Tiger Shroff to Work With Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna in KJo's Romantic Action Adventure?

SRK is a Koffee With Karan Veteran

Shah Rukh was a debut guest on Koffee With Karan back in 2004 with Kajol. SRK also appeared on Karan’s show with his wife Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Shah Rukh was also seen alongside with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan in one of the seasons. SRK’s appearances with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om and Dear Zindagi co-stars are the most talked about. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Dreamy Wedding Proposal, Says, 'She Was Not Expecting It' - Watch Video

While Aamir is all geared up for Laal Singh Chaddha that hits the screens on August 11, 2022. Shah Rukh, however has a line-up of releases including YRF’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

For more updates on Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan and Aamir Khan, check out this space at India.com.