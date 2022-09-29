Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar addressed a lot of controversies and criticisms on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7. The celeb chat show host had invited Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait as the jury of ‘Koffee Awards’. On various questions including Karan’s obsession with people’s sex lives and Alia Bhatt, he was also quizzed about not inviting Taapsee Pannu. KJo clarified on why Taapsee was not part of Koffee With Karan 7. Kusha pointed out, “A lot of actors who’ve had critical successes over the last two years have not been called on Koffee With Karan yet. One of whom is Taapsee Pannu. Is there some sort of vetting process?”Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Clarifies on Favouring Janhvi Kapoor And Bullying Sara Ali Khan

KJO SAYS HE WILL INVITE TAAPSEE PANNU ON HIS SHOW WHEN AN EXCITING COMBINATION IS FINALISED

Karan replied and stated that “It’s 12 episodes, you’ve got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I’ll be sad.” Earlier, Taapsee had said on an interview with Stutee Ghosh of Fever 104 that her sex life wasn’t interesting enough to get her an invite on KJo’s chat show. In 2019 the actor reolied to one of Vir Das’s tweet which showed him on Koffee With Karan and wrote, “Hahahahha nice one. Just that Taapsee still doesn’t qualify to be there. I am looking forward to seeing this episode. All you guys are hilarious.” Also Read - Karan Johar Breaks Silence on Not Being Invited to Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: '...Very Embarrassing For me'

Karan’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Influencer Guests Kusha Kapila, Tanmay And Others Quiz Karan Johar - Watch

For more updates on Karan Johar and Koffee With Karan 7, check out this space at India.com.