Koffee With Karan 7: The latest episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, which dropped on Thursday, saw Jugjugg Jeeyo father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, gracing the much coveted Koffee couch. During the almost hour-long show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, and role-playing to nepotism, and much more. During their chat, Karan revealed his relationship status and revealed that he has broken up. He also shared that Varun Dhawan was supportive of his relationship.

During Karan's conversation with Varun and Anil, the filmmaker brought up the topic of infidelity. KJo mentioned some of his and Varun's interactions when the Badlapur actor used to talk to other girls before sealing the deal Natasha Dalal. That is when Varun asked Karan what's his relationship status and has he ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship. At first, Karan denied being in one, and Varun challenged his answer and said, "You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now." Karan then replied, "You know I am not and you know I broke up." Listening to this, Varun smiled and said that he just wanted to bring that out. Karan further added, "You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up."

Meanwhile, apart from Koffee With Karan 7, Karan is also judging the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and Varun will next be seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon in the offing.