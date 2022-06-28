Koffee With Karan 7: The Karan Johar-hosted show will be better and bigger this time. As seen in the latest promo of popular talk show, Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan makes a joke of himself, trolling him, and reacting to all the controversies related to him. The video shows hate comments ‘nepo king’ to shut down the show. Apart from this, he also struggles to get celebrities on his show. In the same breath, he says that even if not everyone in the audience wants Koffee to return, every celeb wants to be on the show. What follows next is a funny take as we saw Karan Johar requesting, pleading, and even emotionally blackmailing celebs to appear on the show. “Screw it, I’m still going to brew it☕! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar,” the caption read.Also Read - Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Making Kartik Aaryan Dance With Karan Johar at Bollywood Party | Exclusive

Towards the end, Karan says, “Screw it, I’m still gonna brew it! You can love me, you can hate me, but you are never gonna get enough of Koffee With Karan.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Spill The Koffee With Akshay Kumar?

Watch Koffee With Karan 7’s new promo here:

While many Bollywood veterans including Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Anil Kapoor among others are expected to grace the couch on KWK7, a few newcomers are also likely to be there. One of the names that are doing the rounds is that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu who amazed all with her performance in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2.

It is also expected Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to join the couch with Karan and share fun anecdotes from the time when they traveled together. Other guests who are speculated to spill the coffee on KJo’s show this year include Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Deepika Padukone.

Excited about the show?