Koffee With Karan 7 latest episode news: The episode featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has emerged as the most entertaining episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 so far. Apart from Aamir trolling Karan Johar 'all the time' (those who have seen the show will know), the highlight of the show remained Kareena talking about how she had to do the 'screen test' for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bebo, who enjoys the status of being one of the most popular and loved faces in the film industry, revealed that Aamir made her do a screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha and she was taken aback because she had never done any before. "He was very sure that I had to do a screen test for the part. It was the first film of my career where I had to (do the screen test) and then Saif also told me that it's cool because only Aamir can actually tell someone to screen test for a role and that's what everyone does," she said.

Kareena Kapoor says she was nervous before doing the screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha

Karan, to his utter dismay and shock, asked her again: 'you actually screen test for this role?' and Kareena reiterated "yes, they got the camera and made me enact a scene because he was like 'I am not confident.'" KJo dug more and asked her "tell me about screen testing which is a norm all over the world but does the ego come in between sometimes?." Kareena said, "No, it wasn't the ego. I was just nervous because I had never done it. And when I told Saif, he said it's cool and you should do it. I said if I am going to do it, it's going to be for Aamir."

Aamir went on to add that he didn’t even have to watch the test later because while she was doing it, he thought he had found his ‘Rupa.’ He also revealed that ‘only Kareena could have done this role.’ Aamir revealed on KWK that he and Advait Chandan (director of Laal Singh Chaddha) were watching an ad starring a younger actress but the ad also had Kareena alongside that young actress. The actor said once he looked at Kareena in that ad, he could not look beyond and thought that only she could do justice with the role.

The whole episode turned out to be a big promotional show for Laal Singh Chaddha and probably the only video where Aamir and Kareena are seen promoting the film together. Did you watch the episode yet? Also, what are your thoughts about Kareena doing the screen test for her part in Laal Singh Chaddha?