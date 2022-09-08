Koffee With Karan 7: It was December 9, when Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal got married and made their public presence as husband and wife. Since then, a lot has changed for this couple. From vacationing together to social-media PDA to making their relationship official, a lot has happened. At the Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina Kaif joined Karan Johar along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. KWK7’s latest release is one of the most entertaining episodes as Katrina was seen revealing her dating story with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. From surprising Katrina on her birthday with 45 minutes dance performance to winning her heart with his humble nature, Kat spills the bean at Koffee With Karan.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Did Ishaan Khatter Reveal The Reason Behind His And Ananya Panday’s Breakup?

KATRINA KAIF FELL IN LOVE WITH VICKY KAUSHAL AFTER THIS MOMENT…

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married, the Phone Bhoot actress revealed how she started developing feelings for Vicky as the Uri actor was never on her radar. Katrina mentioned that she has previously been in relationships but it was something different with Vicky. She said, "His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it's what's going to take you through in the long run". Katrina also said the most desirable thing about Vicky was how self-assured he is.

Katrina confessed that Vicky was never on her 'radar'. "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said.

Katrina also called her relationship with Vicky ‘unexpected and out of the blue’. The actress further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

WHEN VICKY KAUSHAL SURPRISED KATRINA KAIF WITH HIS 45-MINUTES DANCE PERFORMANCE

Katrina recalled small things Vicky did for her on her birthday. As she wasn’t well, Kaushal surprised her with 45-minutes concert. The diva told, “On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced to entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, ‘How does he know every step?’ The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.”