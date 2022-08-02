Koffee With Karan 7: Actor Katrina Kaif‘s Instagram posts always make the talk of the town. The diva has made heads turn ever since she dropped pictures from her latest shoot wearing a magnificent black and white shirt dress. What caught our attention was the caption on the post! Katrina hinted that she would appear in Bollywood’s popular talk Koffee With Karan season 7, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.Also Read - Aamir Khan Schools Karan Johar on Discussing Other Celebs’ Sex Lives on Koffee With Karan 7 - Watch

Katrina Kaif donned a long, flowing shirt dress with black and white stripes for the photo shoot, along with silver heels. In the first picture, she was posing while gazing at the ground. The following image shows her grinning at the camera. In the final shot, she maintained her hand close to her head while posing for the camera. Tiger 3 actor captioned the post, “Anyone for Koffee?? alongside coffee, white heart and black heart emojis. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Flips Her Hair in Black-White Shirt Dress, Fans Call Her 'Sexy Queen' - WATCH

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Post:

Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi quickly dropped a hand-raising emoji. Fans soon discovered who would be sitting next to the actress in the comments section. Showing their excitement, one of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait for this trio to grace koffee with karan.” Another user asked, “Why not Vicky Kaushal.”

Ishaan Khatter to Join Katrina Kaif on Koffee With Karan 7

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter had already teased his appearance on Koffee With Karan with a series of Instagram posts. He used a variety of stances during the photo session. The actor donned white slacks, a patterned shirt, and brown shoes. Ishaan captioned the post, “Koffee date with ________ (hot beverage emoji). #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a comment saying, “Bhoot…”

Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram Post:

Phone Bhoot directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is scheduled to debut on November 4. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

