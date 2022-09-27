Karan Johar on Not Being Invited to Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Karan Johar has finally reacted to not being invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The filmmaker and celeb chat show host confessed on Koffee With Karan 7 that it became embarrassing for him when he was not invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding. For the unversed, Katrina had once said on Koffee With Karan that Vicky would look good with her on screen much before the duo started dating. KJo had recently confessed in his recent interviews that al Bollywood love stories manifesting into marriages started from his coffee couch. Now, he has responded to how it became difficult for him to answer people’s questions who asked him why he wasn’t invited to the wedding.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Influencer Guests Kusha Kapila, Tanmay And Others Quiz Karan Johar - Watch

KJO SAYS HE WAS EMBARRASED ON NOT BEING INVITED AT VICKY-KATRINA’S WEDDING

Karan stated, “When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited.” He told that many wondered of everything was ok between him and Vicky-Katrina. A lot of people even sympathised with him for not being on the guest list.” He however pointed out that when he got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to the wedding, he found solace. Also Read - Chunky Panday's 60th: Star Kids Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor And Navya Naveli Nanda Attend Birthday Bash - Check Viral Pics

Karan had recently invited social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM as the jury of Koffee With Karan awards. Also Read - Rana Daggubati, Kajol, Karan Johar to Feature in New Discovery Series 'The Journey of India'

Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode 13 will stream on on Disney+ Hotstar at 12 am, September 29.

For more updates on Karan Johar and Koffee With Karan, check out this space at India.com.