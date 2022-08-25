Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Major Highlights: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 showed just how friendships aren’t really that rare in Bollywood. On the couch this time were Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, the Kabir Singh duo who showed an exemplary bonding that had tease, love, sweetness and the freshness of camaraderie. Both the actors were also quite expressive about being there for each other and being able to nurture a good friendship. Kiara even said that she knows she can call Shahid anytime and he would be ready to be there for her.Also Read - Karan Johar Names Celebrities Who Will Never Appear On 'Koffee With Karan' And It's Not Who You Think It Is

Well, while it was lovely to see a sweet friendship brewing on the Koffee couch, the highlight of the episode remained Karan’s digging into their personal relationships. Kiara was thoroughly scrutinised about dating Sidharth Malhotra and all KJo wanted was for her to CONFIRM right there, on his couch, that they are full-fledged dating each other. While Kiara didn’t do that, she definitely kept blushing and throwing hints here and there about being heads over heels in love with Sid. One moment especially took away the cake here though. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Shahid Kapoor Hints at Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Announcement by The End of Year - Watch Trailer

KIARA ADVANI WANTS ALIA BHATT AS HER BRIDESMAID AT THE WEDDING

During the rapid-fire round, when KJo asked Kiara about one actor she would love to have as her bridesmaid, she mentioned Alia Bhatt. Now, that was jaw-dropping for both Karan and Shahid considering all the history that Sid and Alia had shared in the past. For the non-Bollywood people, Sidharth and Alia dated each other for a long time before the latter fell out and rekindled her fondness for Ranbir Kapoor, whom she ultimately married in April this year. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Relationship And Marriage Plans Leave Fans in Awe, #SidKiara Trends Big

SHAHID KAPOOR SAYS HER EX-GIRLFRIEND’S FATHER DIDN’T LIKE HIM

Another moment that goes down in the history of this episode was Shahid mentioning how he was quite not liked by the father of his ex-girlfriend. Now, this shouldn’t be too difficult to guess considering the actor has dated everyone’s favourite Poo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past and they had a very public breakup years back.

There’s a reason why Koffee With Karan qualifies as being everyone’s guilty pleasure: because there are many inside Bollywood updates that no one but Karan Johar can source out. And he did the same in the latest episode of KWK. Did you like this episode? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan 7!