Karan Plays Prank on B-Town Celebs!

Karan captioned his post as, "EVEN MORE IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE😅#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran @disneyplushotstar." In his Instagram post Karan's official statement mentioned that his celebrity talk sow will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar instead of television. B-town celebs reacted to the filmmaker's prank rejoicing on the announcement of KWK Season 7. Rakul Preet commented, "Karannnn 😂😂😂." While Farah Khan wrote, "I knew it!!"

Fans Rejoice Over KWK Season 7 Announcement!

Fans were overjoyed by the surpirse that came soon after Karan’s shocking prank few hours go. A fan commented, “U really got us 😂😂😂 Thankuuuuu for the best news everrrrrrrr❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another fan wrote, “YOU GAVE US A HEART ATTACK.” Check out the reactions on Karan’s Instagram post:

On the work front the filmmaker is busy with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Karan is also gearing up for his magnum opus Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

