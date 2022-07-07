Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh is known for his Avant-Garde sense of style and his funky fashion picks. He always makes headlines with his choice of clothes. He recently revealed about his in-laws i.e. Deepika Padukone’s mother’s reaction to his wardrobe in the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Ranveer Singh said that initially there were difficulties, as he tried to adapt to Deepika and her family. Furthermore, he mentioned Deepika’s mother’s reaction to his clothes (Who is this, What is this?).Also Read - Ranveer Singh Sets The Marriage Standard Way Too High And This Viral Video is a Proof - WATCH

During his interaction with Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7, Ranveer said, "I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white T-shirts and blue jeans. I don't want to throw them off."

When Karan Johar asked about the difficult moments when it comes to adaptation? To this Ranveer said, "Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika Padukone's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom."

Watch the promo of Koffee With Karan 7:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.