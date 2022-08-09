Bollywood sibling stars Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are all set to tickle the funny bone of many as they will be seen in the upcoming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. In the latest promo, Karan is seen asking Sonam about Arjun: “How many friends of yours has he slept with?” To which, Sonam, looping in her real-brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, replied: “I am not discussing it, between my brothers there’s no one left.” Karan burst out laughing and said: “What kind of brothers do you have?”Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Didn’t Appear on Koffee With Karan: ‘My Sex Life is…’

To which, pat came the reply from Arjun: “What kind of sister are you, what are you saying about us. Why does it feel that I have been called on this show to be trolled by Sonam.” Talking about his lady love Malaika, Karan asked how he saved her name on his phone.

To which, Arjun replied: “I really like her name. Malaika.” In the promo, Sonam is also seen asking Arjun about one thing that annoys him about her. He replies: “You don’t wait for anyone else to give you a compliment. You just give yourself a compliment.”

Sharing the Arjun and Sonam’s promo video, Karan Johar captioned it: “This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

‘Koffee With Karan’ airs on the OTT platform. So far the celebs who graced Karan Johar’s couch are- Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda.