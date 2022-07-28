Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s celeb chat show Koffee With Karan 7 is all getting spicier and bigger with new surprises in the new season. Koffee With Karan Season 7 is expected to have Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and her The Archies team in one of the episodes. According to a Bollywood Life report, “Suhana Khan will be making her Koffee debut along with her The Archies gang and the girl is going to be all out and special about her big Bollywood dream ad her experience of shooting the film with the gang.” The report further stated, “Karan Johar will also question here why didn’t she choose him for her launch and she might take a funny dig at him claiming that he is already been the soft target when it comes to nepotism debate.”Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan CONFIRMS Sexy Entry in Koffee With Karan 7, Shares Hot Look in Black

Suhana to Spill The Beans on Siblings Aryan And AbRam

As per the BL source, "Suhana Khan, the princess of the Khan house will also be talking a lot more about her family right from Aryan Khan being her big brother and the support she gets from him. The tough time the Khan family faced during the drug case and more. Suhana Khan will also reveal that she is the most loved sibling in the house, while AbRam is her heart." Suhana is making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies inspired on the popular American comic series. The film also stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The trio plays Veronica, Archie and Betty respectively. Agastya is Shweta Bachchan's son and Amitabh Bachchan's great grandson. Khushi is late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter.

KWK 7 so far had Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the guests. The new episode will have Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey as KJo's guests.

