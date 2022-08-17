Koffee With Karan 7: Numerous behind-the-scenes celebrity weddings have been discussed on Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. The issue of nuptials is expanded upon in the seventh episode as actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra sit down together. The charismatic duo makes you feel a little tipsy after drinking the Sid-Vicky cocktail with their charm, love stories, and manifestations!Also Read - Katrina Kaif To Announce Her Pregnancy On Koffee With Karan 7? Here’s What We Know

What Did Vicky Tell His Pandit Ji Ahead of Marriage to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal described how, despite all the celebration surrounding their picture-perfect wedding, he was nonetheless aware of the memes and amusing tweets that were circulated extensively. Security measures range from the usage of drones to Vicky Kaushal’s helicopter entrance. The groom was only inspired to say one thing by the bizarreness of this arbitrary news and even that of drones being shot down at the wedding. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Talk Love, Marriage And Manifestations

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, “Jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi (Please get the rituals done as soon as possible, definitely not more than an hour),” the actor admitted. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again As She Gets Spotted At Airport In A Loose Outfit, Fans Say 'Hope They Announce Soon'

But this did not stop him from taking a break with bizarre memes and tweets! “Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them,” the star shared.

Watch Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra on KWK 7:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Vicky Kaushal Recalls His Meeting With Katrina Kaif Post KWK

“My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed, ” Vicky revealed. He later also revealed how he and Katrina Kaif met at Zoya Akhtar’s place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch.

One of the most well-known qualities of the Koffee With Karan sofa is its ability to bring manifestations into reality. As the show’s legendary host, Karan Johar, brilliantly summarizes, it could not have been more accurate for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. KJo said, “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya!” Vicky Kaushal, who was smiling, wholeheartedly agreed.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 every Thursday at 12 AM exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.