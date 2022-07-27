Koffee With Karan 7’s new episode will have celebrities Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday on the couch. The promo released by Karan Johar and Disney+ Hotstar promises the fourth episode will be full of entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. Vijay Deverakonda’s cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya Pandey’s fun and lively aura. The two actors come together to share laughter and secrets. Also, we can’t miss to watch the cheese in the room. If you guys link with Sara Ali Khan’s episode. Now, in a latest promo shared by the host of the show, Vijay and Ananya go candid and share a pun that can make you go bonkers. Vijay can be heard saying to Ananya that ‘you are cute but stop hitting on me’. We can see Ananya making a sad face in the video.Also Read - On Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda Tells KJo He Wouldn't Mind A Threesome

Watch the viral video from the Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode:

In the episode, Karan Johar confirmed that Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating! Yes, you read right. There were rumours that the two have been seeing each other. But now, it’s confirmed. KJo said he saw Ananya with Aditya, ‘So what’s brewing between the two’. To this, Ananya reacted with ‘rolling eyes’. The answer to this rumoured match and many other revelations, conjectures and manifestations lie in this fun episode. Also Read - Ananya Panday Hot Looks: Times When Liger Raised The Hotness Meter With Her Bold And Sizzling Avatars - Watch Video

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing Koffee With Karan 7 on July 28 in Disney+ Hotstar.