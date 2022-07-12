Koffee With Karan 7: The second episode of Koffee With Karan‘s seventh season has a teaser video that has Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor sitting on the couch and chatting about their dating life. In the teaser, Sara was asked, whom she wants to date from the industry, and she spoke Vijay Deverakonda‘s name. Atrangi Re fame’s answer caught the Dear Comrade actor’s attention and he has now responded to it.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Dig at Kartik Aaryan Cracks up Janhvi Kapoor: 'He's Everyone's Ex...' | Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode

In the teaser, Karan asks, "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." Sara initially refuses to reveal until suddenly saying, "Vijay Deverakonda." The host of the show then quickly asks Janhvi if she is 'with Vijay Deverakonda'. Sara also asks her, 'you like Vijay Deverakonda'? to which Janhvi replies 'what is this yaar'. Vijay Deverakonda has now replied to Sara's comment. Sharing the promo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "I love how you say 'Deverakonda'. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection," alongside a heart emoji.

Vijay Deverakonda’s story for Sara Ali Khan:

Karan Johar Upsets Sara Ali Khan by Confirming Her Relationship With Kartik Aaryan

The popular Telugu actor, who has been seen in movies like Arjun Reddy, will shortly make his Bollywood debut with Liger. In the August 25 release of the sports drama Liger, he will co-star with Ananya Panday.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan in a previous season’s episode of Koffee With Karan. Later, they both acted in Love Aaj Kal 2 and were frequently seen together, although they never confirmed that they were dating. Karan Johar, however, recently revealed in an interview that Sara and Kartik were seeing one another.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar. She also has Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in her pipeline.

