Koffee With Karan 8: After Zoya Akhtar, Ajay Devgn Speaks Blatantly on Nepotism, ‘Struggle is Similar…’

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty graced the KJo's controversial couch at the Koffee With Karan season 8. During the show, Ajay talked about nepotism.

The latest episode of KJo’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8 seems to address the issue of nepotism once again, but this time with new guests. The recent episode of the chat show featured the Singham star Ajay Devgn and the director Rohit Shetty. As the show progressed, the Drishyam 2 actor delved into the conversation related to nepotism. As the host brought up the topic of nepotism, Ajay dismissed the debate entirely and said, “People don’t realise that the generations have worked and worked very hard to reach here. It’s not an easy story.”

The show witnessed Ajay, Rohit and host KJo bonding extremely well together. As the trio takes upon several banters and talks about paps, new generation actors, the RRR actor also emphasises how all of them (Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty) are children of fathers who witnessed a lot of struggle to make a living in the film industry.

“I have seen people getting ruined,” Ajay Devgn said while explaining how their fathers came to Mumbai with millions of dreams in their eyes of becoming a superstar. And, if in a year no projects turn out to be fruitful, then they would visit production houses every six months to ask for work.

Devgn went on to say, “30-40 saal nikal jate hain. Chahe aap industry ke ho ya na ho, struggle to sabke liye barabar hai, hard work to karna hi padta hai (30-40 years pass by in this struggle. You belong to the industry or not, the struggle is similar for everyone, you have to work hard). We are still working hard. Both my ankles are broken, people don’t see that hard work. When Rohit (Shetty) came as an assistant, he literally didn’t have proper money to have food.”

Ajay is the son of the late stunt director Veeru Devgan. During the show, the Maidaan fame also revealed the hardships of his father when he ran away at the age of 13 to Mumbai without a train ticket and was sent behind bars. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty also talked about his father MB Shetty, who was a stuntman, actor and action-choreographer in the 70s. Sadly, MB Shetty passed away when Rohit was only 8-9 years old.

Meanwhile, coming to Ajay Devgn’s work front, the actor last featured in Bholaa and is currently working on a bunch of other projects including Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Shaitaan with Jyothika, R. Madhavan and Janki Bodiwala.

