Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt Defends Ranbir Kapoor Against Toxic Label, Says ‘He’s Opposite’

While having a conversation at Koffee With Karan 8, Alia Bhatt addressed the backlash about her comments on Ranbir Kapoor and her lipstick controversy. This is what the actress said.

Koffee With Karan 8: Indian filmmaker and producer Karan Johar continues with his exciting show Koffee With Karan with new twists and turns that make it to the headlines and none can escape the fate of Karan’s show. Starting the series with DeepVeer’s episode, Karan’s latest episode had guests Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the ongoing conversation at KWK, Alia Bhatt addressed the backlash about her comments on Ranbir Kapoor and her lipstick controversy. Alia, who has always been outspoken, this time discussed the debates about her alleged husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. She opened up on netizens calling Ranbir a toxic husband. Bhatt said that all these allegations were perceived as “out of context.”

The reference to which the Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star was making to a tutorial where Alia Bhatt did her makeup. While she was demonstrating her lipstick hack, she opened up about how Ranbir prefers her lips without lipstick and asked her to remove it.

Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Netizens Calling Ranbir Kapoor a ‘toxic husband’

Alia Bhatt was heard saying, “I’ve been accused of talking too much about Ranbir,” On the show, Karan asked Alia about her recent controversy. She responded, “Anything you say about him becomes like an explosion online.” To the actress’ response, KJo said, “Is it because Ranbir is not on social media?” Kareena, who was sitting next to Alia, agreed to this statement. According to news portals, Ranbir was labeled as a red flag in his relationship with Alia Bhatt.

On Karan’s latest episode, the Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress said, “I think so, I have a very candid way of speaking, and even when I’m talking about something in my life I like to imitate the person I’m talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal and I feel like a lot of the things just get picked out of context. Which happened recently with a video and stuff like that.” She further added, “My team told me yeh kuch out of hand jaa raha hain” (the situation is getting out of your hands) and she said, “Ok theek hai, jaane do (It’s fine, just let it go) because genuinely people say things all the time.”

Alia’s frustration over comments on Ranbir was not over yet. The social media also took a jibe at Ranbir’s mentality, which clearly Alia was furious about. She said, “But then I realised there are serious articles talking about how he’s a toxic man and this and that and I’m like are we serious? There are many issues in the world to give more attention to than something I said in a completely different context. And I feel bad if people misunderstand it because he’s genuinely the opposite of that.”

