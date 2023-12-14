Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor Refuses to Spill The Beans on Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora, Says ‘It’s Unfair…’

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 featured Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. As the show progressed, host Karan Johar took Arjun in the limelight and asked a bunch of questions about Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor opens up about future plan with Malaika Arora.

Another intriguing and juicy episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 has been released, featuring the industry’s handsome hunks – Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. The episode was brimming with gossip, revelations, and discussions about future plans. As the show progressed, Arjun Kapoor took the spotlight and faced a couple of questions about his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, from the show’s host, Karan Johar.

However, the Namaste England actor refused to give a response to any of questions related to marriage plans with Malaika. The actor said that it wouldn’t be fair to discuss his partner and their future without their presence. When asked about his future plans with Malaika Arora and their relationship, Arjun declined to provide specific details. “I don’t want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it,” Arjun said.

“I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing,” he added.

During the episode, when Karan discussed the frequent trolling that Arjun and Malaika face, the actor responded that it does not affect the couple and their relationship. Furthermore, he mentioned that it also reflects their upbringing and cultural background, especially for those individuals making arbitrary comments.

About Arjun and Malaika’s Relationship:

It has been over five years since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating. While various reports claim that the couple began their relationship in 2018, they officially confirmed it by sharing an Instagram post in 2019 on Arjun’s birthday.

Earlier this year, numerous rumours circulated that the couple had parted ways. However, all speculations were put to rest when they were spotted stepping out for multiple dates in Mumbai.

