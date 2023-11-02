Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Gets Emotional as Dharmendra Reveals he Hides Things From Him, Says 'Can't Tell Hm Not to Drink'



Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol recently got emotional as Dharmendra revealed on Karan Johar's show that his sons hide things from him.



Koffee with Karan 8: Bobby Deol recently got emotional in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The actor appeared with his elder brother Sunny Deol in the second episode of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. In the show Dharmendra spoke about Bobby and Sunny in a recorded video message. Hearing their father, the Deol brother duo got emotional. In the video, Dharmendra spoke about how both Bobby and Sunny try to hide things from him while the latter mostly gets caught. Sunny and Bobby teared up as the legendary actor said how proud he is of both his sons while wishing them for their future.

DHARMENDRA ALLEGES BOBBY DEOL HIDES THINGS FROM HIM

The veteran actor said, “Har bachcha, kaisa bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi ban jaata hai, aur baap se door hote hi sher ban jaata hai (Every child, regardless of how he is, becomes meek in front of their father. And the moment they’re alone, they transform into tigers) Sunny ke andar ek bachcha hai jo samajhdaar hogaya hai, lekin usse aur samajhdaar hona chahiye (Sunny is an intelligent boy, but he could be more level-headed sometimes). He’s a fighter.” He further added, “Bobby sabka laadla tha. Hamesha chhota bachcha jo hai na, usse har koi pyaar karta hai. Par woh kehta hai ke aap Sunny ko zyada pyaar karte they aur mujhe nahi. Hala ke I love him. We all loved him the most (Bobby was beloved by everybody because he was the youngest. He would always complain that I loved Sunny more, but that isn’t true).” Dharmendra also told, “Both are very emotional. Bobby kuch baatein chhupa jaata hai, Sunny ka pata chal jaata hai. Bobby thoda sa chalu hai, batata nahi. Main usse kai zyaada karta tha, kabhi sutta, kabhi (drink).I can’t tell him to not drink, because I used to do it myself, but I still say it (Bobby hides things from me, Sunny is easier to read. But Bobby doesn’t know that I was much worse when I was his age, I’d smoke, I’d drink, but he hides it from me).”

DHARMENDRA SAYS HE IS PROUD OF BOTH HIS SONS

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor stated that, “Sunny, Bobby, I’m proud of you, my sons. Aap nek bhi hain, achche bhi hain. Aur iss industry ke ups and downs bhi samajh gaye hain (You are kindhearted. You have understood the ups and downs of this industry). So, keep going. Yeh ups and downs to aate hain. Baap toh hai hi, bore kar deta hai, par yeh uska haq hai. Haq ke taur pe aap logon ke yeh keh raha hoon, all the best (Ups and downs are a part of life. I know you get bored of me for giving you such lectures, but that’s my job as your father).” He concluded the message by saying, “Ungli pakad chalna sikhaya tha jinko, kadam unse milakar chalna muhaal hogaya (Those who grew up holdingmy fingers, it is difficult to now keep pace with them in old age). Shikayat yehi rahi hogi maa baap ki mere bhi mujhse, kaash iss ehsaas ne uss waqt jagaya hota (My parents might have had the same complain against me, only if I realised this earlier). Aaj jis dard se main guzar raha hoon, maa baap ka woh dard mitaya hota (The pain I have been going through, if only I cared for my own parents).

