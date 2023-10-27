Home

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone Reveals There Was ‘No Commitment’ Between Her And Ranveer Singh Until He Proposed

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone Reveals There Was ‘No Commitment’ Between Her And Ranveer Singh Until He Proposed

Deepika Padukone recently admitted that she was in an open relationship with Ranveer Singh until they got engaged.

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone Reveals There Was 'No Commitment' Between Her And Ranveer Singh Until He Proposed

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making the headlines at the entertainment tabloids ever since their appearance in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The couple made many candid confessions in Karan Johar’s celebrity reality show. The audiences also got to witness the emotional side of Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship during the intense interactions. There have been many interpretations of the episode as fans are going bonkers while getting to know some honest revelations from their favourite stars. Deepika recently confessed to Karan about being in an open relationship with Ranveer until she got engaged to the latter.

Trending Now

WATCH KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 PROMO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

You may like to read

DEEPIKA OPENS UP ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH RANVEER WHILE THEY WERE DATING

The duo admitted that they were “technically allowed” to date other people but kept coming back to each other. When Karan quizzed about when did the couple start dating each other after their first meeting, Deepika replied, “The next day.” Ranveer further added, “There was no gap.” Deepika revealed that at the time she began dating the Cirkus actor, he had just come out of a relationship while she was single. The actress confessed that “there was no real commitment as such” until they got engaged. She also stated that they “would just keep coming back to each other.” The Fighter actress told, “I did meet other people, but I wasn’t interested or excited by anyone else that I was seeing. In my mind, I was committed to him. So, I would meet other people but at the back of my head, it was like, I am going back to him.” Ranveer pointed out that it was ‘established’ that they were in a relationship although the couple never discussed it. He said, “We would go out on dates. It’s not really said, but once you take a holiday together or you spend New Year’s together, then it gets established that you are together.”

Ranveer revealed that Deepika had “two or three other suitors within the first six months,” and “lot of guys were courting her.” When the latter quizzed who these people her, the actor asked, “ou just said that you were seeing other people, but I would go back to him but now you don’t remember?” Ranveer concluded the conversation by saying he knew he was “the one” for Deepika and was confident that she was “the one” for him in the first six months.

Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. She is also starring opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin Kalki 2898 AD. Her first look from Singham Again as Lady Singham Shakti Shetty was unveiled by Rohit Shetty on October 15, 2023, which marks the first day of Navratri. Deepika is also expected to have a special appearance in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Sharvari Wagh starrer War 2.

Ranveer is currently gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Ajay Devgn, Deepika and Tiger Shroff starrer Singham Again.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.