Home

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan 8 Finale: ‘Cheater’ Orry Talks About His Minions, Karan Johar Trolled For Giving ‘Wholesome’ Season

Koffee With Karan 8 Finale: ‘Cheater’ Orry Talks About His Minions, Karan Johar Trolled For Giving ‘Wholesome’ Season

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, social media influencers and content creators team up to troll Karan Johar together for the way he conducted himself in the season. Also, the Koffee awards follow.

Karan Johar in the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8

Koffee With Karan finale episode: The latest season of Koffee With Karan was a ‘wholesome’ one. Or at least, that’s what host Karan Johar has been accused of in the finale episode of the show. The last episode features popular content creators and social media influencers sharing their feedback on how the season went. The promo of the episode shows Karan being trolled for not being able to launch Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and other star kids with The Archies this year. And a lot of other mocking and teasing follow.

Trending Now

The finale episode brings Orry Awatramani on the Koffee couch along with Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, and Tanmay Bhat who join forces to show the mirror to Karan. The host tries to mock Orry for the kind of popularity he enjoys on social media but instead, gets to eat his own words. Orry, who’s popular for being a ‘liver’, also reveals that he’s a ‘cheater’. He roasts Karan and tells him that he’s dating five people together and calls his friends ‘minions’. Orry also says, “You’re making memes! I am making money (sic)!” Tanmay, who is known for his sassy wit adds, “If you are going to have so many filters, call the show filter koffee with Karan the next season (sic).”

You may like to read

Watch the promo of the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8:

The latest season saw an interesting lineup of celebs gracing the couch. It began with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spreading romance in the air by releasing their exclusive wedding video on the show. And then, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol arrived to discuss their rising careers, almost like it was in the ’90s. The others who were seen include Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur-Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh-Zeenat Aman.

The new and the last episode of the season will air on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+Hotstar. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan Season 8!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.