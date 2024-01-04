Home

Koffee with Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor Recounts Emotional Moment With Khushi Kapoor After Sridevi’s Death

Janhvi Kapoor on Sridevi's death: On Koffee With Karan 8, she described rushing into her sister Khushi Kapoor's room upon hearing wailing. Read the full story.

On Koffee with Karan season 8‘s latest episode, we saw sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the coffee couch. Both of them got emotional after sharing the moment when they learned of their mother Sridevi’s passing. Janhvi vividly described rushing into her sister Khushi’s room upon hearing wailing and finding solace in her younger sibling’s silent strength. Khushi, despite being shattered inside, composed herself to support Janhvi during that heartbreaking time. She told Karan, “When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room. I think I barged into her room, hauling and crying but what I do remember is she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I’ve never seen her cry about it since.”

Reflecting on their personalities, Janhvi highlighted Khushi’s quiet nature akin to their mother’s, yet emphasised how Khushi transforms in front of the camera—a trait reminiscent of Sridevi’s vibrant on-screen persona. Talking from her perspective, Khushi shared, “I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I’ve always been the strong one.”

Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai, where she had gone with husband Boney Kapoor to attend nephew Arjun Marwah’s wedding. The cause of her death was revealed to be accidental drowning in the bathtub of her Dubai hotel. In a recent interview, Boney revealed that the late actor used to experience blackouts because of crash diets.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor embarked on her acting journey with ‘Dhadak’ in 2018, following in the footsteps of her family members in the film industry. Khushi Kapoor also ventured into acting, debuting with ‘The Archies’ under Zoya Akhtar’s guidance.

Boney Kapoor himself recently stepped into acting with ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar,’ sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

