Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol’s ‘Can’t Take It Anymore’ Moment is a Must Watch

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar's Leading Ladies Kajol and Rani Reunite. Watch Their Fun-filled Promo Here.

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the anticipation was high as Kajol and her cousin, actor Rani Mukerji, joined Karan Johar on the famous couch. The trio revisited their collaborations and shared some memorable moments from their careers. The promo revealed an amusing rapid-fire round where Kajol, known for her wit, seemed to reach her limit and playfully staged a walkout, exclaiming she couldn’t take it anymore. The camaraderie between Kajol, Rani, and Karan was evident throughout the promo, reminiscent of their past appearances on the show. This marked a special occasion as it was the first time the cousins appeared together without another guest. As earlier, the two sisters had come with Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar, thrilled about this reunion, shared the promo on Instagram, expressing excitement about bringing back his “first leading ladies” and celebrating nostalgia in its purest form. He captioned, “We’ve hit the ⏪ button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies – Kajol & Rani back on the Koffee couch & it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!!”.

Watch the latest promo of Koffee With Karan 8 featuring Rani Mukerji and Kajol:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



The audience is eagerly looking forward to the uninhibited conversations, competitive rapid fires, and unfiltered moments that are quintessential to Koffee With Karan. Johar’s promise of a season filled with celebrity secrets and candid discussions has fans excited for what’s to come on Disney+ Hotstar.

The episode will be out on November 30, 2023.

