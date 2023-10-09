Koffee With Karan 8: KJo Deletes New Promo After Fans Speculate Kangana's Entry as Guest

Home

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Deletes New Promo After Fans Speculate Kangana Ranaut’s Entry as Guest

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Deletes New Promo After Fans Speculate Kangana Ranaut’s Entry as Guest

Koffee With Karan 8 new promo suggested of inviting actor Kangana Ranaut as a guest, however, the video was removed from the makers of the show. You can still watch the clip here

Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Clip of Karan Johar About Not Working With Her, Says 'Look at my Talent'

Koffee With Karan Season 8′s new promo is out where Karan Johar gives a hint on who all be the guests for the new season. Ever since the announcement of KWK 8, the internet started guessing this season’s guests, and now, Karan has shared a video (now deleted), where he mentioned of inviting his enemies. In the promo, first, he made fun of himself then he said “This time on season 8, why don’t we just call my enemies, non-star kids and single people among others?”

Trending Now

The video went viral in a few seconds and fans speculated actor Kangana Ranaut’s presence in season 8 of Koffee With Karan.

You may like to read

Here’s the video that has been removed by Karan Johar and Disney Plus Hotstar:

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut’s Tiff Started From Koffee With Karan

It all started when Kangna Ranaut appeared on Koffee with Karan in season 5 with Saif Ali Khan to promote her movie Rangoon. Though there were many hate moments between Karan and Kangna in the episode like Karan making fun of Kangana’s English and also stating that he never expected that Kangana would give such phenomenal and National Award-winning performances. In the rapid-fire round When asked ‘Who has given you more attitude in the industry, men or women?

Kangana answered fearlessly, “Karan Johar” and also said “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES