Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Recalls When Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Had a Fight BUT Two Hours Later…

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spilled beans about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's argument before they attended a party but what happened next will melt your heart.

Karan Johar Recalls Incident When Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani Had Heated Argument

Koffee With Karan 8: In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, film director Karan Johar invited Student of The Year leads Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to his talk show. Karan Johar’s controversial couch continues to reveal the unexpected side of Bollywood celebrities. This time the film-maker spilled beans about Sidharth and Kiara Advani’s heated argument that he himself witnessed. The host recalled an incident from the past when the Bollywood duo were still dating. Although Sidharth was down with a high fever and was not well, still he showed his presence at a party which unfolded the pages of the B-town couple.

Sidharth and Kiara who starred in Shershah, tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a private ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The incident that Karan revealed on his talk show was the time when the two were secretly dating and the couple got into a heated argument, they even quarrelled over a disagreement just before attending a party. It was the same party that Karan also attended. Later on, he also saw the couple feeding each other.

On Koffee With Karan 8, KJo mentioned, “It was a clear indication that the couple were in love and cared about each other and it was a fight out of love.” He also added, “I remember they (Sidharth and Kiara) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet because two hours later they were sitting together and she was feeding him. At that point, I realised that this is going to happen, they are going to happen.”

Varun Dhawan also gave his inputs and recalled the occasion when he saw Kiara Advani expressing her delight as soon as she saw Siddharth entering the party despite his illness. VD also mentioned on the talk show that ‘he understood something meaningful was between them.’

Varun said, “Exactly, we were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara he has a high fever. She had told me you were unwell. Someone was telling me that Sidharth down with high fever was coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar.” Before getting married, Sidharth and Kiara had kept their relationship private and only revealed their union to the public.

