Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani At last Reveals How Sidharth Malhotra Proposed Her with Iconic Dialogues from ‘Shershaah’

Koffee With Karan 8: In conversation with Karan Johar over coffee, this time Kiara Advani revealed how Sidharth Malhotra had planned a filmy proposal.

Koffee With Karan 8 Latest Episode: Bollywood diva, Kiara Advani along with actor Vicky Kaushal came on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. While exchanging words with Karan on the show Kiara revealed the most romantic moment of her life when Sidharth Malhotra planned a secret proposal for her. The actress stated that Sidharth had dialogues from their movie Shershaah.

Sidharth’s Proposal Becomes The Hot Topic at Karan’s Talk Show

Kiara on the talk show explained the entire back story, the actress after her busy work schedule managed to take a flight to Rome, where Sidharth’s family already planned a trip. While she reached Rome Kiara said, “I had a feeling he was going to propose to me.” She also stated that she requested Sidharth to get permission from her parents before proposing.

Take a look at Kiara Sharing Her Proposal Moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiara Advani Fanpage 🧚🏻 (@kiaraadvanixcafe)

Kiara continuing with her romantic sequence said, “So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I was sleepy because I just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he planned all the works.”

She went on saying, “He did this candlelight dinner on top. He took me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist came out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew took our video from the bushes and Sid went down on his one knee and proposed. I was so overwhelmed. Then he started saying the lines of Shershaah. He’s like, ‘Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing.” After Kiara explains her romantic proposal, Karan and Vicky were seen giggling when Kiara couldn’t say anything but stand still after Sidharth’s proposal.

Sidharth-Kiara Dreamy Royal Wedding

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in a private wedding ceremony alongside family and friends. The royal wedding took place at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace followed by a short ceremony in Delhi and Mumbai. Prominent Bollywood celebrities attended the grand wedding of Siddharth and Kiara.

