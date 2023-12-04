Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani Snoops Hubby Sidharth Malhotra’s Phone, SidKiara Fans Ask ‘Is Kiara A Shaki Biwi?’ – WATCH

Koffee With Karan Season 8: The beloved couch is back with the Beauty Kiara Advani and Bahadur Vicky Kaushal on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. To spice things up, Karan Johar hosted Vicky and Kiara on the most controversial couch. In the 56-second-long teaser, Kiara and Vicky look effortlessly chic in all-black. From marriages and proposals to work, the latest episode promises a fun-filled ride with love and laughter.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Rome Proposal For Kiara Advani

Referring to the last season’s episode, Karan Johar said, “The last time I interviewed Vicky, he was with your husband.” Spilling the beans, Kiara Advani replied, “When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome, where he proposed to me.” He played it really well,” added Vicky Kaushal.

Trying to scoop gossip during the coffee shots round, Karan Johar asks if you, “Have thought about snooping into my partner’s phone.” “Snooping forget, I will look like this only. Who is it? Achha Karan, ” laughs Kiara Advani.

WATCH Koffee With Karan 8’s Latest Promo:

Katrina Kaif’s Nickname For Vicky Kaushal

The promo also featured Vicky Kaushal revealing what Katrina Kaif calls him. When KJo asked about the names, Vicky said, “Bubu, Baby and Aye,” following the host and Kiara burst into laughter.

Karan Johar shared the promo on his Instagram account and captioned the post, “The beauty and the bahadur are all things candid as they take the koffee kouch in the new episode of Koffee With Karan season 8!” The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 will drop on December 7th on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is winning accolades for his most recent film Sam Bahadur. Vicky plays Field Marshal Sam Marshal in this film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. After three days, the film has grossed Rs 25.55 crore. Kiara Advani, meanwhile, last appeared with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara and Ram Charan will next be seen together in Game Changer. In addition, she will also star with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

