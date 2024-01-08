Home

Koffee With Karan 8: In an enticing twist for Koffee With Karan‘s eighth season, the upcoming episode promises an engaging conversation between two industry legends: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. Karan Johar, true to his promise of delivering captivating content, got into a fiery exchange between Neetu and Zeenat. The promo shared on Instagram teases delightful anecdotes and candid confessions. Neetu Kapoor playfully admits to a crush on Shashi Kapoor, her husband Rishi Kapoor’s uncle, while Zeenat Aman’s temple visit story adds a touch of humour to the conversation.

Karan introduces Zeenat as the epitome of style and sexiness while Neetu labels her as lovely and vivacious, setting the stage for their camaraderie. The duo reminisce about their collaborations in films like The Great Gambler, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharam Veer, and Heeralal Pannalal.

Zeenat’s revelations about the ’70s hint at an intriguing past, with mentions of moments when she let loose. Neetu adds spice to the conversation by recounting Zeenat’s temple visit where a wardrobe malfunction led to a hilarious situation.

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s all about the legends and the glam this episode!!! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are all set to bring their charm to the Koffee couch on the newest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – new episode streams this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar.”

The episode’s anticipation spikes as Zeenat drops hints about a mysterious Kapoor who sent her a puzzling box, leaving the message, “Zeenie, the ball is now in your court.” Neetu, not to be outdone, confesses her secret crush on none other than Shashi Kapoor, her uncle by marriage to Rishi Kapoor.

Karan asked Zeenat, “Someone sent you box and box with a ball and said Zinne the ball is in your court? Can you reveal the name of the person who sent you that box? Well, the answer left Neetu Kapoor in shock and she was seen bursting into laughter. Zeenat replied, “Part of their family”.

Social media reactions showcase eagerness and excitement for this power-packed episode, with comments praising Karan Johar for bringing Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor together.

