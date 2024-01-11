Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor Reveals Rishi Kapoor Never Showed Love To Children, ‘Kept Distance And Bullied’

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor revealed why her husband Rishi Kapoor always bullied and maintained distance with Ranbir and Riddhima.

In 2020 Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai after battling cancer

The exciting talk show of Koffee With Karan Season 8 dropped its 12th episode on Thursday at midnight. The controversial couch of the show featured veteran Bollywood actresses, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman as guests. The divas were seen speaking highly about their period in the film industry, the conversation between the two also included their kids, and grandchildren, and discussed their social life. Neetu also mentioned the last days of her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Recalls Her Tough Times In New York With Rishi Kapoor

The Parvarish actress on Karan’s show recalled the moments she spent in New York with her late husband. She also mentioned that Rishi was receiving his medications for his cancer treatment. Neetu stated, “So Karan for me, I don’t like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So it was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life (sic).”

Neetu briefly mentioned, how her husband would be friendly and casual with his children, which eventually changed during his last days. Neetu stated, “Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullied people, not showing his love. (sic).”

she further added, “Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them (sic).” Neetu mentioned during his final days, Rishi had “opened up and expressed his love (sic).”

Ranbir Kapoor Expresses His Condolences On His Father’s Demise

Ranbir’s father passed away in 2020 in Mumbai after battling with leukemia. Rishi Kapor was the father of Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent event, the Animal actor expressed his feelings on his father’s demise.

Ranbir said, “He was traveling everywhere so there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life. I wish I could be friends with my father (sic).”

He further added, “I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with. I respected him but we were never friendly. But I’m glad I have a daughter to love. When God takes away something, he also gives something back (sic).”

