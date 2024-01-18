Home

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Orry Reveals His Doppelgangers, Digital Demise, and a Dramatic Comeback- Read The Full Story

In a grand finale that concluded the eighth season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by the multifaceted Karan Johar, a unique lineup of social media influencers and content creators took centre stage, promising an entertaining and insightful episode. The season’s last instalment featured notable personalities like Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Saint, Sumukhi Suresh, and the enigmatic Orry, known as Orhan Awatramani.

Orry, a familiar face in the glitzy circles of Bollywood parties, is making his debut on the coveted coffee couch in this concluding episode. As soon as the finale episode went live, Orry’s intriguing revelations during his chat with Karan Johar went viral. One of the most surprising disclosures revolves around Orry’s use of doppelgangers who stand in for him at various events and parties. The internet sensation revealed to Karan, “I do have lookalikes to sometimes hold fire until I arrive. So there is an Orry lookalike who will be at the event until I actually get from Nariman Point to BKC and then from BKC to Bandra to some movie premiere. We all wear the same outfit and the same look, and they just won’t talk. The minute they talk it goes away.”

Orry further shared details about his silent trio of doppelgangers, stating, “I have three silent doppelgangers. They have to be sent out to hold base until I arrive. They pose and dress like me but they don’t talk.”

Orry plans his own digital demise

However, the revelations didn’t stop there. Orry, in a shocking statement, disclosed his plans for his own digital demise. Acknowledging that fame has had its impact, he confessed, “Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest stars burn out the fastest.”

He went on to explain that while his digital dismissal might mark the end of one chapter, Orry is already strategising a comeback. “When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that’s the story I’m telling. I spend the whole day reading. I am in the comments section reading every review of my images. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh his 15 minutes will end, he’s going to vanish, just wait. The fame’s getting to his head.”

Orry further said, “In the Orry room, we are planning my demise, my digital demise. The audience wants to see me fall. Very soon (the downfall will start). We’re waiting for the right ideas and then the 15 minutes will be up. Then we plan a comeback. My fall is coming. Before anyone can plan it (digital demise) I plan it”.

Koffee With Karan 8 saw an interesting lineup of celebs gracing the couch. It began with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding video and marriage life and then, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol arrived to discuss their rising careers in 2023. The others who were seen include Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur-Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh-Zeenat Aman.

