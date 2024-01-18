Koffee With Karan 8: Orry Reveals Moment When Kajol Refused to Pose for Picture With Him

Home

During conversation with Karan Johar, Orry revealed that Kajol's security humbly denied him to take a picture with the actress. Here's why.

Karan Johar’s most enjoyed chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8 has finally concluded. Over the course of 12 episodes, several celebs featured in those 12 episodes starting from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Now, the finale episode featured a bunch of interesting people including Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, along with Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, and Tanmay Bhat. In the latest episode, Orry has answered several questions making the episode extremely interesting for viewers.

As the show progressed, Orry recalled a time when Kajol did not know him. The social media influencer also shared Deepika’s reaction when both of them bumped into an event in the same hairstyle. Further, Orry also talked about the opening episode of KWK 8, which featured Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh. The social media star called the first episode a great series.

Orry said, “Great episode! So sometimes I felt cheated on this season. You just made all our film stars into real people. When I am watching Ranveer and Deepika speak, I am like, ‘I am relating to Deepika Padukone’. I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone! Don’t relate to me, DP, please. I love you. I am always going to be in awe of her. I remember once we had the same bun, and I said to her, ‘DP, we have the same bun.’ She looked at me like she didn’t know who I was, and I was like, ‘I love you for doing that’.”

The social media star also talked about his first job wherein he said, “My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference… Not many people know this; I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn’t know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre. She was giving this speech, and I asked her security for a humble photo, and I was declined.”

To this Karan replied, “The great irony! Because she wouldn’t know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan).”

Who is Orry?

In recent months, Orry has become a major part of the showbiz industry. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is often spotted partying and getting papped with star kids and Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and Sara Ali Khan to name a few others. Apart from Karan Johar’s show, Orry also featured in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17.

