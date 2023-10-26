Home

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer-Deepika Recall They Were ‘Inseparable’ During Liplock Scene

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer-Deepika Recall They Were ‘Inseparable’ During Liplock Scene

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently opened up about their on-screen kiss in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela.

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer-Deepika Recall They Were 'Inseparable' During Liplock Scene

Koffee With Karan 8: Koffee With Karan Season 8 is getting spicier this time as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh came in as the first guests in the celebrity reality show. The power couple known for setting the screens ablaze with their sizzling chemistry are once again breaking the internet. Karan Johar known for being candid with his statements complemented the duo and called them ‘smoking hot’. However, the love story between the two biggest B-town stars started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela inspired by William Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet. The desi adaptation was hailed by fans and so was the sensuous song Ang Laga Le that depicted the desires and passion of a couple who’s madly in love.

Trending Now

WATCH RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S VIRAL CLIP FROM KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

You may like to read

RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE SPILL-THE-BEANS ON RAM-LEELA KISSING SCENE

Deepika and Ranveer confessed that they were practically “inseparable” during the making of Ram-Leela. Ranveer revealed that once they were shooting a kissing scene where a brick was supposed to come in through the window as per the script. When an actual brick came through during the shoot, the couple was “oblivious” as they were so into each other. In a previous interview with News 18 the Cirkus actor admitted about the same. He said, “I remember this one instance where Ram and Leela are (laughs). They are lost in each other in a very passionate lip-lock and literally, everything in Mr Bhansali’s film happens for real. There are very less visual effects. We were on this bed in a lip-lock, and literally, in the scene, the lip-lock is disturbed by a brick thrown through the window…it shatters the glass and everything. In the first take, Deepika and I were kissing. The brick has come but these two are still at it. That’s when Mr Bhansali knew! Sometimes you get lost.” Ranveer also recalled on Koffee With Karan 8 that when he got engaged to Deepika, the latter’s parents were not in the loop. He stated that, “Just her and me, on a sliver of sand, in the middle of the sea. I was like this is it, I have done it, this is the perfect scenario. I pop the question, gave her the ring, she did not expect it, she got emotional and that was it, she said yes and I felt like the king of the world, and then we were engaged.”

Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. She is also starring opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin Kalki 2898 AD. Her first look from Singham Again as Lady Singham Shakti Shetty was unveiled by Rohit Shetty on October 15, 2023, which marks the first day of Navratri. Deepika is also expected to have a special appearance in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Sharvari Wagh starrer War 2.

Ranveer is currently gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Ajay Devgn, Deepika and Tiger Shroff starrer Singham Again.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.