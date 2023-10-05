Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan To Allu Arjun, The Expected Guestlist

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced the 8th season of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan expected to premiere on October 26.

Koffee With Karan 8. (Image Credits: Instagram)

All Koffee With Karan fans are in for a treat as the host of the popular talk show, Karan Johar has announced the 8th season. Making the exciting announcement, the filmmaker dropped an Instagram post. The video showed KJo’s Konscience trolling him for the last season. Koffee With Karan 8 will premiere on Disney + Hostar on October 26th this year. With the announcement of the new season, the fans are thrilled to see the guestlist for season 8. Here are some of the celebs who would be a great pick for the Koffee With Karan couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Shah Rukh Khan

The first name that comes to mind is Karan Johar’s long-time friend, Shah Rukh Khan. The Jawan actor was the guest for the first-ever episode of Season 1, back in 2004. After that, he most recently graced the KWK couch in 2016 during season 5. It would be exciting to see King Khan getting candid with KJo yet again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February this year in a breathtaking ceremony. It is highly likely that the Shershaah couple will mark their presence on the show together as KJo even hinted at them during the announcement video saying, “I will invite the newly married couple’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples in B-town. However, DeepVeer has refrained from coming on the show together. While the Bajirao Mastani co-stars have graced the couch individually, the fans are waiting with bated breath to see the two together on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

Karan Johar’s ‘newly married couple’ remark might also have been for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha who recently made headlines because of their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra



Allu Arjun

South star Allu Arjun became a household name ever since his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. While he has never been on the show till now, it would be interesting to see him grace one of the episodes. Last year, KJo was able to bring Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the show with Akshay Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



Who do you think will make an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8?

