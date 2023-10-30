Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared on Koffee With Karan 8. The Deol brothers are the new guests in the second episode of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show. Sunny and Bobby have previously been in Koffee With Karan as well during its earlier season long ago. However, after a long gap the actors graced Karan’s couch as they spilled-the-beans on box office numbers, Dharmendra’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more. In the viral promo, Bobby also spoke about the difficult phase in his career and the role of Salman Khan in his tough times.

SUNNY DEOL-BOBBY DEOL SPILL-THE-BEANS ON KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8

The promo begins with Karan welcoming Sunny and Bobby and then lauding them for the success of Gadar 2, Aashram series and Love Hostel. The filmmaker gave them a standing ovation and clapped. He then asked Sunny about his statement regarding ‘organic box office numbers’ for Gadar 2. He asked, “Do you mean we are inflating numbers Sunny Sir?” The actor replied and said, “That’s how the society is working, right.” Karan then remarked, “That’s why our tagline is India ka asli blockbsuter (That’s why our tagline is India’s real blockbuster).” Then Bobby is seen saying, “Salman told me ‘jab mera kharab time chal raha tha, main Sunny ki peeth pe chadh gaya. So.I told him, “Mamu mujhe apni peeth pe chadha le.” He then tells, “I saw Rocky Aur Rani.. and I loved it. Humne dekha Papa kiss wiss bhi kar rhe hain.” When Karan quizzed about their reaction to the kissing scene, Sunny jokingly added, “Dad can do whatever he wants and he can get away with it.” In the end Karan also joked about Sunny’s fetish for teddy bears.

Sunny will next bee seen in Lahore 1947 directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

Bobby will be seen playing the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal.

