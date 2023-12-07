Home

Koffee with Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal Shares Dunki’s Double Body Scene, Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan is The KING

Vicky Kaushal lauds Shah Rukh Khan and gives a glimpse of Dunki in Koffee With Karan 8, Watch the viral video.

Koffee with Karan 8 Latest Episode: Karan Johar hosted guests Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on the coffee couch to get some gossip and insights on their personal and professional lives. Kiara who married Sidharth Malhotra, spoke about her marriage proposal and Vicky Kaushal revealed how he managed to propose Katrina Kaif a day before their wedding. Apart from their personal stories, what touched our hearts was how Vicky was praising Shah Rukh Khan. The two will be seen in Dunki.

Vicky Kaushal on with his Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan

During a conversation about Vicky Kaushal’s special role in Dunki, the host Karan Johar told Vicky that SRK is so happy for his performance in the film. When asked how he felt working with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal proudly lauded SRK’s work ethic and his determination towards his shots and films. Kaushal also revealed why he is called The King of Bollywood. “That’s him. I met him and I realized how little I am doing at this age. He just gives his 100% in everything. He is just something else. It was like this was his first film, ” Kaushal told KJo.

Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of Dunki’s Body-double scene

Vicky Kaushal shared a sweet anecdote about filming Dunki, mentioning a scene where he was supposed to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Unfortunately, due to some unforeseen urgent work, SRK had to abruptly leave for Delhi, prompting the use of a body double to complete the scene. What came next was a heartwarming gesture from the ever-gracious superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. Kaushal recalled how SRK personally reached out to him via calls and messages, expressing his support and even offered to help reshoot the scene once the actor returned. It was a touching display of kindness and camaraderie from the humble superstar, showing his willingness to assist a fellow actor in completing the scene seamlessly.

“I told him we had done it well, but he insisted that he would come back and shoot it. However, I requested him to see the shoot done with his body double, and only after seeing the scene, he was convinced it was done well,” Vicky Kaushal shared.

Vicky kaushal sharing his lifetime experience working with the living legend but I can’t take my eyes of Kiara Advani and her reaction to Vicky’s words for SRK❤️#SRK #DunkiTrailer #Dunki #KoffeewithKaran #KiaraAdvani#Animalpic.twitter.com/GzHkfjPbVO — Fahd Ali (@fahdii473) December 6, 2023

