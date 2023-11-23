Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Why Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan Were Against Casting Alia Bhatt in SOTY?

Koffee With Karan 8: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan graced the fifth episode of Karan Johar hosted chat show. The duo amazed everyone with their vibrant energy, dating life anecdotes and more.

Koffee With Karan S8: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan graced the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. The duo’s appearance was like a fresh breath of air with their friendships, dating adventures, professional lives and lighthearted banter. KJo disclosed that Sidharth and Varun were against Alia Bhatt being cast in the movie, which was the debut for all three of them during the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan.

Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan on Casting Against ‘Student’ Alia Bhatt

Director Karan Johar’s comedic drama Student of The Year from 2012 launched the cinematic careers of Sidharth, Varun, and Alia. In the Varun and Sidharth-starring episode, Karan disclosed that both of them texted him, stating, ‘you can’t cast her,’ as soon as Alia stepped in.

The filmmaker revealed, “I still remember with Alia, the first time that she walked in, how both of you sent me messages saying you can’t cast her. One of you said she is too young. I am saying it started like this but when we shot with her, three months post that for a photo shoot, I remember she stood quiet and didn’t look at either of you.”

“Either she was conscious or shy because you all already knew me. She didn’t know me at all. We did the photo shoot, and right after that, I mean, I knew at the first shot, ” Karan concluded. Varun would send KJo photos of actresses that the filmmaker might replace Alia, Karan Johar further revealed. Fortunately, he kept to his choice and ignored Varun.

Even though SOTY is regarded as one of Karan’s least outstanding films and did not earn much praise, it did make Alia, Varun, and Sidharth extremely popular.

Alia Bhatt Thanks Ex Sidharth Malhotra For ‘First Love’

Alia Bhatt also made her appearance on the couch with the boys through a pre-recorded video. She not only thanked rumoured ex Sidharth Malhotra for Edward but also spoke at length about her equation with Varun and Sid.

The three of them debuted in films and on Koffee with Karan in 2013. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor thanked rumoured ex Sidharth Malhotra for her ‘first love’ aka her cat Edward. She also shared some little-known ‘facts’ about him.

Bhatt said, “Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn’t party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi in him. He just knows how to get people going, he’s really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party. Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that’s generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following. I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me my first love of my life, Edward.”

New episodes of Koffee With Karan premiere exclusively on Disney+Hotstar every Thursday, and they grow crazier and more thrilling as the conversations get more exciting. Fans may anticipate seeing a number of other well-known names, including Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and many more on the most controversial couch, according to the trailer the director posted on Instagram.

