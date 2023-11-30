Home

Koffee With Karan 8: Why Sisters Rani-Kajol Weren’t Too Friendly With Each Others? Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Co-Stars Spill The Beans

Koffee With Karan 8: In the latest episode, Rani Mukerji and Kajol spoke about their strained relationship and how it improved in recent times.

Koffee With Karan 8: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 had two of the most popular divas from the industry. No points for guessing! Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars and cousins, Rani Mukerji and Kajol Devgn spilled the beans on the talk show with host, Karan Johar. Kajol and Rani spoke about their past and how it wasn’t until recently that they started talking to each other. Mardaani star revealed that during her early career days, she felt much closer to Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, than being near to her own cousin sister Kajol – Here’s what happened during the conversation.

Kajol Devgn And Rani Mukerji’s ‘Organic Distance’

DDLJ lead actress Kajol mentioned the reason for the ‘silence’ between the sisters. She mentioned that it was just an ‘organic distance’ which has progressed over the years. Karan Johar asked, ‘What kind of family is this,’ that they don’t even exchange words with each other. Kajol quickly responded, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

Rani Mukerji also shared her views and responded, “Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol did for me and it was a bit strange. I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange.”

How Did Kajol-Rani Mukerji Get Close Over The Years?

The sisters eventually opened up about how their relationship evolved over the years. Rani said, “More after our dads passed away, we tried mending our bond together.” To this Kajol responded, “It’s just an organic thing.” Rani continued, “As families when you lose your loved ones. I was close to Kajol’s dad (Shomu Mukerjee). When you go through tough times and losses, that’s when everybody comes closer.”

Kajol and Rani’s relationship has visibly improved in recent times. They were recently spotted at Durga Puja pandals held in Mumbai. They talked, laughed and posed for the paparazzi. The superstars had previously shared the screen for Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which recently celebrated 25 years of its release.

