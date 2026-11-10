Koffee With Karan 9: Sidharth Malhotra’s bedroom remark leaves Karan Johar blushing, Kiara Advani reacts -Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to appear together on Koffee With Karan, where they open up about their wedding, married life and romance. Watch the promo video.

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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (PC-Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to appear together on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. The makers have released a new promo featuring the couple, who open up about their wedding, married life and romance. From sharing funny wedding memories to making cheeky remarks about their personal life, the two promise an entertaining episode.

In the promo, Karan calls their wedding “so special”. Kiara then recalls an interesting moment from the ceremony when Shahid Kapoor joined Karan on stage while he was performing. However, she reveals that the filmmaker eventually threw Shahid off the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



The conversation takes a fun turn when Karan asks the couple about the ‘roles they play off-screen’ and whether they bring any particular characters into their personal lives. Sidharth has a witty response to the question. He says, “We don’t want to bring work home and definitely not into our bedroom.”

Karan also asks them what they do to make sure their date nights do not end with dinner. Kiara, who is expecting her second child with Sidharth, places her hand on her baby bump and replies, “Bas ab humara, we wrap it up at dinner.”

The makers shared the promo with the caption, “Their Koffee manifestations came true, and now there’s a whole new chapter to catch up on.”

Interestingly, Sidharth and Kiara’s love story has a connection with Koffee With Karan. During Season 7 in 2022, Karan showed Sidharth a clip from Kiara’s episode, in which she admitted that they were “more than close friends”.

When Karan asked Sidharth about marriage, the actor smiled and said he was “manifesting a happier and brighter future.”

The couple reportedly grew close while working together on the 2021 film Shershaah. Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara portrayed Dimple Cheema, his love interest in the film.

The two kept their relationship largely private before getting married on February 7, 2023. Their wedding took place in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani shares how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara shared details about Sidharth’s proposal. She revealed that the actor proposed to her during a family holiday in Rome. He also recreated a dialogue from their film Shershaah while popping the question.

In February 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025.

On October 7, 2026, they shared another happy update with their fans, announcing that they were expecting their second child. The upcoming Koffee With Karan episode will give viewers another glimpse into their relationship and life as parents.