Karan Johar Sparks Kartik-Sara Dating Rumours: Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan 7 and the first episode has none other than his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests to grace the couch. Karan, known for his witty questions to B-town celebs sets the rumour mills at work with several truth bombs and revelations over the years in the past seasons of Koffee With Karan. Karan, known for his candid and spicy confessions recently told India Today that his show has manifested several relationships in Bollywood. Karan calls this couch the couch of manifestation as he revealed that he asked Kriti Sanon, who will be seen as a guest on one of the episodes on KWK 7, to just take a name of an actor.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Reveals The Story of Ranbir Kapoor's Dreamy Marriage Proposal: 'He Blew My Mind...'

Karan Hints Kartik-Sara Dating Rumours

Karan said, “Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!” KWK 7 first glimpse shows Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc, as guests on the show. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes A Jibe At Karan Johar Ahead Of Koffee With Karan 7, Calls Her Episode 'Surgical Strike': 'Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maara Tha'

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will witness some bold and upfront admissions like Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages to Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and Sara Ali Khan talking about her ex-boyfriend.

