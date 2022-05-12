Twinkle Khanna Pitches Tea With Twinkle: Twinkle Khanna known for her feisty opinions and writings with a pinch of humour recently spoke about Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actor turned author, who had previously appeared on Karan Johar’s show with her actor husband Akshay Kumar said she is not interested to be a part of the show. Twinkle said she would rather have her own show instead of being a guest on the filmmaker’s celebrity talk show. Check out this post by Twinkle on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Akshay Kumar Goes Emotional at Prithviraj Trailer Launch: 'Agar Meri Maa Hoti...'

Twinkle Shares Goofy Instagram Post!

Known to be a satirist, the author captioned her post as, “On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games. Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all:) #behindthescenes #shootmenow.” In the black and white monochrome photo, Twinkle is seen sipping a cup of coffee, with rollers on her hair. Check out the fan reactions: Also Read - Prithviraj Trailer Gives Padmaavat Vibes, Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar Bring a Large-Scale Epic Drama - Watch

Fans Excited About Tea With Twinkle!

The interior designer cum film producer’s followers got super excited on her talk show suggestion. One user wrote, “Pls do tea with twinkle with Karan Johar 🙌.” Another fan commented, “we want #Teawithtwinkle badly.” A netizen also wrote, “Tea with Twinkle sounds super fun ❤️.”

Twinkle has authored three novels, namely – Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

