Koffee With Karan Season 7: The latest episode will welcome two of the biggest names in entertainment – Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are set to raise the temperatures on the sets of Koffee With Karan. The coffee couches are set to sizzle as Karan, Akshay and Samantha will bring pure entertainment. The episode's teaser hints at a lively potboiler of glamour, secrets, and witty one-liners delivered by the two celebrated guests. Akshay Kumar makes his entry in the third episode with true Khiladi fashion, carrying Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms.

Recollecting the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slap, the iconic host Karan Johar candidly asks Akki, "What would you do if Chris Rock made a joke about Tina?" To this, the show veteran pragmatically replies, "I would pay for his funeral," he says so while suggesting that no one gets to mess with Tina.

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan cleverly weeded out her preference for the best dancer in the industry by asking, "If you had to host your best friend's bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunk would you hire to dance?" to this, the leading lady in a heartbeat said, "Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh."

Watch the latest promo of Koffee With Karan 7:

Karan Johar has already hinted that with the episode’s all-new pairing, viewers can expect ‘another riot’ of fun and laughter.

Koffee With Karan Season 7’s third episode will drop on July 21 at 7 PM on Disney+ Hotstar.