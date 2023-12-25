Home

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 10: Karan Johar Asks ‘Vulgar’ Question to Saif Ali Khan, Mom Sharmila Tagore Reveals About ‘Airhostess’

In the episode 10 of Koffee With Karan season 10, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore take over the couch to share some interesting anecdotes about Saif's dating days when he would ask airhostesses out.

Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore on Koffee With Karan, Season 8

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 10: Karan Johar hosts the star mother-son duo in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, season 8. Saif Ali Khan and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore grace the couch in episode 10 of the Disney+Hotstar show. An exciting pair, it’s rare to see the popular actor making any public appearances these days, especially with their family members on a platform where she is asked to reveal intimate details about her and her kids’ lives. However, this time, it seems like KJo went all beyond his regular guest list and brought an unlikely pairing for a new chat in the season.

The episode’s promo features Saif being embarrassed by all the stories his mother has to reveal about his dating days. At one point, he says ‘That’s why we are here – to share embarrassing stories about me’ when her mom talks about the air hostess he went out with while he was supposed to go to the university. Sharmila asks him to ‘not interrupt’ and Karan asks him ‘to maintain the protocol’ when Saif instantly replies ‘I need my own episode, man’. The episode looks interesting and intriguing as you get to see the yesteryear actor sharing anecdotes from her personal life including her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s wife, and how it was raising her three kids.

Watch The Promo of Koffee With Karan, Season 8, Episode 10 Starring Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore:

Karan has had many popular names gracing the ‘koffee’ couch this year including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kajol-Rani Mukerji, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur-Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty and Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra.

The coffee here brews every Thursday as KJo takes you on a Bollywood trip where you get to know your favourite stars a little better. Are you excited to watch Saif and Sharmila on the couch this time? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan, Season 8!

